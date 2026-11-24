Luke Combs has spent years making a name for himself in country music, but at home, he's got a very different kind of audience to win over.

The singer and his wife, Nicole, are raising three young boys, Tex Lawrence, Beau Lee, and Chet Wiley, who arrived in February.

And while Luke's career has taken him to some of the biggest stages in country music, his favorite role these days is a little closer to home.

With the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour now underway, Combs recently opened up to People about how he makes life on the road work alongside fatherhood.

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He's found a way to keep his schedule intentionally compact, giving him plenty of time to be the dad who handles school drop-offs, pickups, and bath time.

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Turns out, the boys aren't exactly asking Dad to put his own records on repeat.

Combs revealed that his sons are big fans of Blink-182, the pop-punk band whose music has clearly found its way into the family soundtrack, saying, “They really like Blink-182 a lot.”

It's a sweet, funny little reminder that even when your dad is one of country music's biggest stars, the playlist at home belongs to the kids.

Luke Combs' Tour Schedule Is Built Around His Family

Combs has made a point of structuring his touring life around being present for his sons.

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Rather than spending most of the year on the road, he plays a condensed run of stadium shows and returns home for the everyday moments that matter.

He previously described the approach as a “cheat code,” comparing weekend stadium performances to another dad's weekend golf outing.

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“It is still really condensed, and it’s that way by design,” he said. “It’s almost this cheat code of being an at-home, really present dad — take your kids to school and pick them up and give them baths — but also on the weekends I just go and play stadiums instead of go and play golf.”

Of course, life with three boys under 5 isn't exactly quiet. “Three children under 5. So it is full-blown chaos in my house,” Combs said.

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Combs performed “Miss You Here” at the 2026 CMA Awards, and his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour kicked off in Las Vegas this past weekend with a record-breaking show at Allegiant Stadium.