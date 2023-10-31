Songwriter Matt McGinn's arrest on felony charges is already having real-life ramifications.

The man behind several of Kane Brown's biggest hits — plus others by Tim McGraw and Dustin Lynch — was dropped from a publishing deal that wasn't even two months old.

In September, McGinn signed with Boom Music Group and Cinq Music Group. Representatives for Boom responded to Taste of Country's request for comment with the following:

Boom Music Group is extremely saddened about the reprehensible events that transpired this weekend with Matt McGinn. We have zero tolerance for this behavior and have severed ties with him, effective immediately.

On Oct. 28, McGinn was charged with misdemeanor protective order violation, felony kidnapping and felony attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at his home in Nashville. His girlfriend alleges they had an argument and he started threatening her, while also refusing to let her leave.

"He started to threaten my dog by saying, 'I will strangle this motherf---er' and 'I will kill this b---h to hurt you," she told police. She adds he later threatened to kill her and said she couldn't leave until he was done with her.

attachment-Matt McGinn Kane Brown Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

"I was terrified," the report from his girlfriend continues. "I fled to my car to try and leave, but his car was parked at the top of the driveway, leaving me unable to exit."

Police charged McGinn — he has been released on bond with a court appearance set for Nov. 7. In addition to seven hit songs for Brown ("Bury Me in Georgia," "Heaven," "What Ifs" and "Worship You" are four of them), McGinn has helped write songs like "7500 OBO" for McGraw and "Party Mode" for Lynch.