Morgan Wallen walked away from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 19) the biggest champ of the night with 11 trophies — that's even more than Taylor Swift won!

He won both country-specific and all-genre prizes as the awards show, claiming wins in coveted categories like Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist. He also won Top Billboard 200 Album with One Thing at a Time, Top Hot 100 Song with "Last Night," Top Streaming Song (also "Last Night").

Wallen dominated in the country field, as well, winning Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album and Top Country Song ("Last Night").

His big night at the BBMAs was a sharp contrast from Wallen's experience at the 2023 CMA Awards earlier this month, where he walked in with three nominations, but went home without a single win.

Wallen remarked on that during his BBMAs acceptance speech, commenting, "You win some, you lose some."

"The last awards show I went to, we went home empty-handed. This one, I don't have enough hands for them all," he continued. "So either way, I promise I'm gonna stay the same regardless if we come home with 10 or zero. I'm gonna give y'all my all every single night, every single time I go into the studio. So thank you ... All of these awards are really just, it's for my fans, man. So thank you guys so much."

He concluded, "You took a boy from East Tennessee driving a two-door Toyota Tacoma and turned me into one of Billboard's top artists. So, thank you."

Wallen delivered his acceptance speech remotely, from Atlanta Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. He also performed his song "98 Braves" — off One Thing at a Time — at the field during the awards show, and before he accepted his trophies, former Braves pitchers Tom Glavine and John Smoltz introduced Wallen.

Both the performance and the acceptance speech were filmed during Wallen's two sold-out shows at Truist Park on Nov. 10 and 11, as part of his current One Night at a Time Tour.