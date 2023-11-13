Morgan Wallen’s Billboard Music Awards Performance Won’t Happen in Vegas

With 17 nominations, Morgan Wallen leads among male artists at this year's Billboard Music Awards. In addition to his numerous nods, he'll perform at the Nov. 19 show — but not from MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, where the show is being held.

Instead, Wallen's recent performance at Truist Park in Atlanta will be streamed into the awards show. The "Thought You Should Know" singer sang his song "98 Braves" at the home of the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 — performances which were apparently filmed for television airing.

The song takes fans into the living room of a young Wallen, watching the Braves face the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series. He relates the lessons of sports — winning and losing, home runs and strikeouts — to those learned in love.

In the song, the narrator and his lover are like those '98 Braves. They look strong on paper, but in the end, they lose. The Braves had a valiant run in 1998, but they failed to make it to the World Series.

Wallen's whopping 17 nominations at the Billboard Music Awards are spread across 16 categories. He's included in several categories like Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album and more. He's also up for a handful of all-genre awards, like Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist and Top Male Artist.

The "Everything I Love" singer is also representing country music for the biggest award of the night, Top Artist. He'll face off against Taylor Swift, Drake, SZA and fellow country star Luke Combs.

After his BBMAs performance, Wallen will do one show in London before taking a break for the holidays. His One Night at a Time Tour will resume in April with a combination of new and make-up dates. The massive trek will conclude in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2024.

The Billboard Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 19, on NBC.