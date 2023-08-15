Only One Song Has Spent More Weeks Atop Hot 100 Than Morgan Wallen&#8217;s &#8216;Last Night&#8217;

Only One Song Has Spent More Weeks Atop Hot 100 Than Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is now second in line for most weeks atop Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart. A controversial country collaboration is all that stands in the way of him and a new record.

This week, "Last Night" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 16th non-consecutive week. That also makes it the No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, with "Fast Car" by Luke Combs close behind. Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" rounds out the country Top 3.

  • "Last Night" first hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 in March 2023.
  • Sixteen weeks is the most for a non-collaboration.
  • "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) in 2017 and "One Sweet Day" by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men in 1995 also hit 16 weeks.

Standing in the way of "Last Night" and a new record is "Old Town Road," Lil Nax X's collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus from 2019. The song soared to No. 1 that April and stayed there as fans and the industry argued about whether or not it was a country song. After initially being included on the country chart, Billboard removed it. County radio airplay for the song was minimal, but it gathered huge streaming and sales numbers.

The only other song with country roots that is on the list of most weeks spent on top of the Hot 100 is Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" (14 weeks in 1992). The song was written and originally recorded by Dolly Parton.

