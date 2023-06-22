Morgan Wallen's nearly-three-year-old son Indigo -- affectionately known as Indie -- is back home from the hospital after suffering a dog bite to his face.

The singer's ex, KT Smith, shared an update on the toddler on her social media, including a couple of photos of Indie's first days back at home. In one Instagram Stories slide, she shared a photo of herself cuddling with her young son. "Sleepy cuddly boy" she wrote.

Another photo of Indie shows him playing on the floor at home, an impressive collection of toy cars lined up in front of him. None of the pictures show the injury he sustained or the Bandaid on his face, but in one photo, Smith shares a selfie in which she's rocking a blue bandage on her cheek.

"Matching face bandaids w lil man so he feels normal," she explained alongside the photo.

Earlier this week, Smith shared some details about Indie's injury with followers, explaining that the young boy was bit in the face by her dog, Legend, who is a Great Pyrenees. After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches, the toddler is expected to make a full recovery, and Smith quickly worked to rehome the dog to a farm family in eastern Tennessee.

As she updated her followers on Indie's recovery, Smith also shared a positive update on the dog, who seems to be settling into his new home just fine. "He's taken over the bed at his new home and is loving the goats so far," Smith wrote, alongside a photo of legend hanging out on a bed at his new family's house.

Smith also took a moment to express her gratitude to all the people who supported her through the difficult ordeal. She shared a snapshot of a small white teddy bear and some flowers she received from "my girls," as well as a special gift from her boyfriend Luke Scornavacco, which included flowers and some commemorative photos of Smith and her dogs.

Smith and Wallen welcomed baby Indigo in July 2020. By the time their son was born, they were no longer a couple, and have split co-parenting duties since. Indie frequently appears on both his parents' social media; Wallen recently shared photos of his 30th birthday, a day he spent hanging out with little Indie.

