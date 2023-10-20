11 New Country Songs and Albums Released This Week (Oct. 14-21)

New country songs are hard to come by this week, but there are nearly a dozen albums and EPs to feast on.

Craig Morgan's Enlisted EP leads the group — the veteran hitmaker tapped six country stars to join him on four re-recordings and two new songs. Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson make up half of the project, but it's the reimagining of "That's What I Love About Sunday" that's blowing our minds.

Elsewhere, find new music from a Yellowstone star, a former American Idol and one of country music's hottest viral stars of the last 10 years. Then, look for Sam Hunt and Scotty McCreery's new singles. It's Christmas time in the McCreery household, and his new holiday cut is proof.

YouTube videos for the songs and links to relevant interviews can be found for every new release. This list of new country songs and albums released this week (Oct. 14-21) will be updated if anyone else surprises us before end of day.

Caroline Jones, Homesite

True to the Song LLC

Catie Offerman, "OK Cowboy"

Chris Lane, From Where I'm Sippin' EP

Red Street Records

Colin Stough, Promiseland EP

Broken Bow Records

Craig Morgan, Enlisted EP

Broken Bow Records

James Barker Band, Ahead of Our Time EP



Records

Luke Grimes, Pain Pills or Pews EP

UMG Nashville

Mason Ramsey, Falls Into Place EP

Atlantic Records

Restless Road, Last Rodeo

Sony Music Nashville

Sam Hunt, "Came the Closest"



Scotty McCreery, "Feel Like the Holidays"