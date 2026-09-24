Jamar Goff, foster son to The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, was arrested on charges of drug possession, attempting to elude a police officer and second degree aggravated assault of a police officer last week.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody in the early hours of Sept. 15 by University of Alabama Birmingham Campus police. He was booked into Birmingham, Ala.'s Jefferson County Jail, where his bond was set at $37,000.

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Goff remains in custody as of Thursday morning (Sept. 24), according to the Jefferson County Jail's inmate lookup search engine.

His charges include second degree assault, which is a Class C felony in Alabama.

Why Was The Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond's Foster Son Arrested?

TMZ cites court documents stating that University of Alabama Birmingham police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person on campus, and they discovered Goff shirtless and sleeping by a fountain.

When asked why he was on campus, Goff allegedly told officers that he was waiting for someone to sell him "ice," which is a slang term for the drug methamphetamine.

Documents state that the officer first encouraged Goff to leave the area, but subsequently discovered that there was a preexisting warrant out for his arrest, so he returned to find Goff in an attempt to arrest him.

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That's when Goff reportedly started running, and eventually "used an open-handed palm strike" on the officer. A search of his person and property yielded a glass pipe and 1.8 grams of methamphetamine, per TMZ.

Who is The Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond's Foster Son, Jamar Goff?

Jamar Goff was born in 2002 and became a part of the Drummond family in 2018, when he was around 16 years old.

He got to know two of the Pioneer Woman star's children, Bryce and Todd, through football. In her 2020 book Frontier Follies, Drummond recounted how adding Goff to the family was an unexpected, but natural, move.

"Fostering a kid was never something Ladd and I pursued or felt called to do, but Jamar's circumstances presented themselves in a way we couldn't ignore," she wrote. "Long story short, all six foot five inches of him showed up at our house one afternoon, bag in hand, ready to move in."

An ATV crash left Goff with a badly-injured foot and a six-week recovery period, hastening his bond with the family.

In 2021, Goff began his college football career at the University of Central Oklahoma.

"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches and community for supporting him in countless ways," Drummond wrote in a social media post. "And I'm grateful for Jamar himself — his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family."

Drummond and Ladd are also parents to four more kids: Daughters Alex and Paige, and sons Bryce and Todd.

Ree Drummond's Foster Son Has Encountered Legal Troubles Before

TMZ reports that Jamar Goff also faced legal trouble in May 2025, when he was accused of biting the hand of a detention or correctional officer.

Goff was an employee at McDonalds at that time, and he allegedly stated that he was homeless.

TMZ also reports that during that incident, Goff provided a phone number associated with Drummond — identifying the number as belonging to his "foster parent" — for court records.

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Goff is also not the only Drummond sibling who has faced legal woes: His brother Bryce Drummond was arrested in 2024 on suspicion of controlling a vehicle while intoxicated. He lost his driver's license, although charges were eventually dropped. In 2025, the Oklahoma Court of Civic Appeals upheld that decision through the term of the penalty.