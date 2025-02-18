Rascal Flatts are just a few stops into their 2025 Life Is a Highway Tour, and so far, the show has been worth the wait: The crowd has cheered and sung along with the trio each night as they perform favorite hits including "Mayberry," "My Wish" and "Bless the Broken Road."

The band has also been incorporating a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" into their set as a fun crowd sing-along.

That's exactly where the Flatts ran into some hilarious trouble during their Valentine's Day show in Charleston, West Va., on Friday night (Feb. 14).

Read More: See the Set List for Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour Opening Night

The band's Jay DeMarcus was on the piano as he sang the first verse of "Sweet Caroline," and as he built up toward the chorus, some fans in the crowd seemed to have a pretty good idea of what was coming.

In the background of a video that one fan captured and posted to TikTok, you can hear fans in the audience laughing as the chorus gets closer, and one person watching can be heard saying, "Oh no."

"Oh no" indeed. After DeMarcus belted out "Sweet Caroline," in the three notes that followed where fans would typically sing "bum bum bum," the crowd loudly chanted instead: "Eat s--t Pitt."

At first DeMarcus seemed to be powering through without acknowledging the chant, though he did giggle as he sang the next line. "Y'all wanna sing it again?" he said, and led the chorus again, with the crowd proclaiming even louder, "Eat s--t Pitt" when they got to their part in the chorus.

"What?" DeMarcus said, stopping the show. Fans laughed in response.

"That's not very Christian," he admonished them, giggling, after he heard the crowd's chant yet again. "Y'all need to get your a--es to church on Sunday."

It was a light-hearted moment all around, and the band didn't take the crowd's expletive personally, though they definitely weren't in on the joke.

Why Do West Virginians Chant 'Eat S--t Pitt' When They're Singing 'Sweet Caroline'?

The 'Eat S--t Pitt' chant is a rallying cry frequently used in the West Virginia Mountaineers' rivalry against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The college football team's community site The Smoking Musket traces a long and detailed history of this rivalry back to the late 1950s. The "Eat S--t Pitt" chant is frequently heard in tailgating lots and stadiums.

Rascal Flatts' Life Is a Highway Tour is their first trek together since their 2019 Summer Playlist Tour.

It was initially planned as a 2020 farewell tour, but those plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group has been on hiatus for most of the last five years.