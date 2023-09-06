Remember When Dan + Shay Played Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding?

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce after four years of marriage. And while some are wondering how the news can be real, there are two people who thought the wedding was a joke in the first place: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

You can't blame them, though — after all, the ceremony took place at a Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on a whim. The duo and the couple were in Sin City for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when Jonas and Turner decided to get hitched on May 1 and asked their friends sing at the wedding.

In a video posted by Diplo — who was a wedding guest — Dan + Shay sing their hit "Speechless" as Turner walks down the aisle in a white dress and veil on May 1, 2019.

"For the longest time we weren't sure if we could talk about it, I'm like 'No what are you guys talking about, this is crazy!'" Mooney said at the time.

“We were like so hush about it. They texted us a few days before, we thought it was like a prank or something, and we’re like, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,’" Smyers recounted. "We were so DL, we didn’t tell anyone on our team, we’re like, ‘we just have this, like, engagement after the award show.' I think still to this day we’re like, ‘Should we talk about this?’"

"It was so fun though," he remembered.

Jonas later revealed the Vegas wedding was their chance to make their marriage legal in the United States. The pair would later have a big wedding in France on June 29, 2019.

After days of speculation and rumors, confirmation of the couple's divorce came on Tuesday (Sept. 5). The two have since released a statement on their respective social media pages.

Jonas and Turner share two daughters, Willa, 3, and another identified in court documents as D.J., 1.