Authorities Sweeping the Cumberland River in Search for Riley Strain

Nashville crews searching for missing college student Riley Strain sent two boats out to downtown Nashville segment of the Cumberland River on Wednesday night (March 13), according to a tweet from the city's Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Those two boats are assisting the search of the riverbank, nearby the area where Strain was last seen on Friday (March 8). The Nashville OEM has also requested access to sonar equipment as they continue their search.

According to Fox 17 Nashville, as crews search the river, the Nashville Metro Police Department is simultaneously reviewing security camera footage showing Strain's last known movements. He was last seen on camera walking east across the intersection of 1st Ave. North and Gay Street.

Another clip of camera footage from that night shows Strain running east on Church Street when he trips and falls near a cement-encased light pole. He gets up from that fall very slowly, and in another camera angle, appears to be holding his head — leading some to speculate that he could have suffered an injury on the night of his disappearance.

What Happened to Riley Strain?

Riley Strain is a 22-year-old Missouri native who was visiting Nashville with a group of friends.

He was reported missing on March 9 after failing to reconnect with his friends after a night out on Nashville's Lower Broadway.

Strain was reportedly asked to leave Luke Bryan's downtown bar, 32 Bridge, after staff perceived that he'd been overserved.

Strain's group of friends indicated that he planned to meet them back at their hotel, but according to pings from his cell phone, he walked in the wrong direction away from the bar.

Police have used helicopters, drones and boats to search the area. Despite their efforts — and despite the fact that, standing between 6'5 and 6'7, Strain stands out in a crowd — he has yet to be found.

Bryan himself urged fans to be on the lookout for Strain in a social media post on Tuesday (March 12).

"Y'all, this is scary," Bryan wrote, sharing some information about the missing person case. "Praying for his safe return."

Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for tips from the public related to Strain's disappearance. Anyone with information should call 615-862-8600.