Scotty McCreery might have suffered a minor injury when he fell on stage at a recent show, but it's his pride that took the brunt of the impact.

The country singer — who's currently opening Kane Brown's The High Road Tour — shared the video of himself wiping out onstage recently.

We see McCreery dancing along to the music and firing an imaginary shotgun into the air. But as he leans back to pull the pretend trigger, the "Fall of Summer" hitmaker loses his footing, and his feet are quickly swept out from under him. He just barely gets his left hand back to catch himself as he tumbles to the ground.

Thankfully, McCreery is able to jump back up and give a fist bump to the crowd, letting them know he's okay.

"Who put that there?" he says to the crowd trying to play it cool, as if he actually tripped over something.

After the show, McCreey gives a debrief to the camera and says that his left wrist is hurting. It's no surprise, given that was the only thing to break his fall. Despite the pain, he gets no sympathy from his band.

When asked what the highlight of the night's show was, many of his musicians and backup singers said it was his fall that stuck with them.

"I'm the last person that had to go to the hospital from falling down, so when I saw Scotty do it, I was a little concerned," one explains. "Glad he didn't hurt himself, but it was just a little enjoyable."

Scotty McCreery Falls Onstage

McCreery received similar playful hazing in the comments section, with fans making jokes like, "Too much cab in a solo?" — a pun using one of his song titles.

Fellow country singer Chris Lane admitted that he's been in a similar situation "a million times."

One fan, however, went for the deep cut, bringing up the time the American Idol alum fell off the stage while opening for Brad Paisley in 2012. Ouch! This prompted Paisley to set up cones and caution tape around the stage at the next show.

