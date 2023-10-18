Police officers know to expect the unexpected. However, for Deputy Bussell of the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, this particular encounter — which happened Aug. 5, 2023 — was one that he and the alleged speeder will not soon forget.

A driver was stopped for speeding, and Dep. Bussell could tell that something was bothering the man. He appeared to be going through some things, and being pulled over for speeding really brought him to tears.

As the deputy is verbally trying to comfort the man by telling him that everything is all right and will get better, the driver makes a request that one normally wouldn’t make during a police stop.

The driver suddenly says, “I need a hug. I need a hug please.”

The deputy replies with, “Sure!”

The gentleman proceeds to exit the car while apologizing, and Dep. Bussell assures him that he is all good. The two then exchange a deep, heartfelt hug.

Commenters on the Facebook post from the Johnson County Sheriff's Department are very positive and encouraging.

"Deputy Bussell is a credit to his profession and his community. We need more law enforcement officers with his compassion and concern," one person writes. "I hope he is recognized and held up as a role model and used in the training of other officers. He is a hallmark example of what our law enforcement officers should strive to emulate. Well done sir.”

Another Facebook comment takes it to a deeper level, saying:

“This may seem like a simple hug. But you likely saved this man’s life tonight. Sometimes we just need a reminder that we matter to others and you gave that reminder to this man here. thank you for being a wonderful human!”

People like Dep. Bussell are unsung heroes that deserve all the praise in the world.

from 7PM to midnight . He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more! Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights , a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

25 Country Songs About the Rural Working Class West Virginia-based singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony shot to fame overnight after his viral song, "Rich Men North of Richmond," went viral. But Anthony's not the first country-leaning performer to sing about the injustices levied against the rural working class: On the contrary, that subject matter is a staple of the genre, with everyone from Merle Haggard to Luke Combs putting out songs on the subject.

Here are 25 underrated songs that tackle class issues, plus a couple of all-time classics that you might've forgotten about. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Every Country Music Hit to Top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart In 2023, three songs have hit No. 1 on both the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard's Country Airplay chart. Before that, just 20 songs had accomplished this. Here's the full list of those songs, including the five artists who have done it twice.

Oliver Anthony is the latest to accomplish this feat: In August 2023, his song " Rich Men North of Richmond " debuted at No. 1 on both charts. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes