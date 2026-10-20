Sunday Rose Kidman Urban knows that having famous parents comes with certain advantages, but the 18-year-old is figuring out how to build a name for herself while staying grounded.

The daughter of country superstar Keith Urban and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman recently opened up about her modeling career, acknowledging the opportunities her family name has given her and explaining how she balances the fashion industry with everyday life.

For Sunday Rose, that balance comes down to hard work, a little structure and having somewhere to return to when the cameras stop flashing.

How Does the Budding Supermodel Handle Having Famous Parents?

Sunday Rose knows that her upbringing has opened doors that might not be available to everyone her age.

“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” she told Vogue Germany.

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She said she tries to make the most of those opportunities by showing up with a positive attitude, working hard and treating everyone with respect — even when she’s tired or jet-lagged.

Dominique Charriau, Getty Images Dominique Charriau, Getty Images

As for whether she’s ever deliberately kept her parents’ identities under wraps, Sunday Rose said that hasn’t really been necessary.

“Not really. I mean, I haven’t intentionally told anyone, but not that many people live in our area, so I think most people just knew when I started school,” she explained.

How Does Sunday Rose Balance Modeling With Everyday Life?

Sunday Rose made her runway debut at Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024. She arrived thinking she already understood the modeling world, but quickly realized how much work goes on behind the scenes.

I remember arriving there and thinking I knew so much about modeling, but in reality, I knew nothing at all. There’s so much work behind a show, so many people, so much organization — it’s truly insane. And it’s very inspiring to see it all!

Despite the excitement of traveling and working in fashion, Sunday Rose said school helps keep her grounded.

“When I started, I wasn’t sure how to cope with the contrast between those two worlds,” she admitted. Now, she enjoys the adventures modeling brings while appreciating the comfort of returning to her regular routine.

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That structure has also made her less likely to procrastinate. She knows her assignments still need to get done, no matter where her career takes her.

Kidman also set a boundary when her daughter first expressed interest in modeling at 14, telling her she would have to wait until she was 16 to pursue it.