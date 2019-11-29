What to Do With Thanksgiving Leftovers? Thanksgiving Lasagna!

You did it. You pulled off Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings, and your family and friends can’t get over what a great cook you are. You can finally relax, right?

Wrong.

See, it’s Thanksgiving weekend! Chances are that many of those family and friends who you wave goodbye to Thursday night just might be back over the weekend for some more together time, and they will probably be hungry again.

So what do you do?

Don’t despair. If you are lucky, your fridge is filled with leftovers that you can use for Thanksgiving Lasagna. Yes, you heard us right…Thanksgiving Lasagna. Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, this tasty dish is so incredibly easy, and simply uses all of those pieces of your Thanksgiving dinner that you already cooked.

Got some leftover turkey? Throw it in there!

Got some cranberry sauce? Throw it in there!

Got some leftover mashed potatoes? Yes, throw them in there!

This doesn’t have to be pretty. You just throw all of the ingredients in a casserole dish and throw that baby in the oven. And once again, your guests are sure to be impressed.

Thanksgiving Lasagna Recipe:

Ingredients:

Butter, for greasing pan

2 tbsp. bread crumbs

3 c. prepared mashed potatoes

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 c. shredded Gruyère cheese

1 c. chopped cooked green beans (or other leftover green vegetables)

1 c. leftover shredded turkey

1/2 c. cranberry sauce

1/2 c. Gravy

Directions: