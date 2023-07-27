A sick Chick is keeping the country trio away from fans in Nashville on Thursday night (July 27).

The Chicks revealed that they had to postpone the show just a few hours before it was scheduled to begin. The Bridgestone Arena date is the first of back-to-back Tennessee shows amid their 2023 world tour.

"We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible," a tweet reads. "Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date."

The nature of the illness and who is affected was not revealed. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison began the American portion of their tour six days ago, with a concert in Tulsa, Okla. Since then, they've played a pair of concerts in Little Rock, Ark., and Louisville, Ky. before the planned Nashville show.

Wild Rivers was to open this leg of the American tour, with Ben Harper opening next month. Maren Morris was the Chicks' opening act for the international dates.

"The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," their message reads.

Reaction to the Chicks postponing in Nashville was a mix of understanding and frustration, especially for those who traveled great distances to be there.

"6000 down the drain," writes @bOoT1s. "Saved for my family to travel from uk and definitely won’t see that money back to make a rescheduled concert! 3 hours notice is out of order!"

In addition to a world tour in 2023, the Chicks played a residency in Las Vegas in May.

