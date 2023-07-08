A Toddler Towing a Cow Is the Video You Didn’t Know You Needed to See [Watch]
On the farm, when the cows need to be moved, sometimes it can be an all-hands-on-deck situation. For the Manley Cattle Company, this means even enlisting the help of your toddler and their Power Wheels to get the job done, with some swagger.
Manley Cattle in Northern Oklahoma posted this video of a husband and wife's toddler towing their newest mini-cow, Earl. The setup on the toddler's Power Wheels looks to be a custom job, with an added area for a fifth wheel — which looks to also be a custom mini-trailer — built just for this purpose.
They picked the perfect song to accompany the viral video: "Livin' My Best Life," by Dylan Scott. No word if Dylan Scott has seen this video yet, but when he does, as a dad himself, he will no doubt be super proud.
A glance through the comments of this viral video shows nothing but love to the family and their endeavors.
@DieselApe writes: "When they they want 15 years experience by the time your 18!!!"
@gordoibarra1993 writes: "now I need a mini cow for my son to move around lol"
@SaraAlyssa has a great question: "what's the towing capacity on that thing?"
You might want to give this TikTok page a follow if you love all things cows and cute. They have many other videos of all of their cows, mini and regular sized, that are mainly adorable and will no doubt add some good vibes to your day.
The video has garnered millions of views already, and thousands of comments. It's also being shared a ton, showing that this is a video that everyone needs to see.