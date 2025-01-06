A few familiar names top this first Top 40 Country Songs of 2025 list, but more than a few newcomers who are seeking their first country hit help make up the Top 10.

Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" surged to No. 1 to begin the new year, and that's not his only entry.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll also have multiple songs, as they have for the last several months.

Related: Top 20 Country Songs of 2024

Four of the first 10 songs you'll find are on a path to becoming the artist's first No. 1 hit, or have already done so. Contemporary and traditional country artists are represented without prejudice across this Top 40 country songs list. Find your favorite artist and song below and click any link to listen.

As always, the January 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for January 2025:

Jelly Roll, "Liar" (10)

Morgan Wallen, “Smile” (11)

Riley Green (Feat. Ella Langley), “Don’t Mind If I Do”

Bubbling Under:

Warren Zeiders, "Relapse"

Josh Ross, "Single Again"

Brad Paisley, "Truck Still Works"

Top 5 Country Songs of January 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, “Love Somebody” (+1) — It took less than a full season for Morgan Wallen's "Love Somebody" to go from zero to No. 1.

2. Post Malone (Feat. Luke Combs), “Guy For That” (+9) — Could this be the third song from Post Malone's F-1 Trillion to reach No. 1 on this Top 40 Country Songs list?

3. Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road” (+1) — Koe Wetzel has his first country radio No. 1 song. He says the inspiration for the signature lyric came from everyday conversation.

4. Tucker Wetmore, “Wind Up Missin’ You” (+8) — There is a strong group of country newcomers poised to lead in 2025. Tucker Wetmore is the third from our Top 5 to be working on a first No. 1.

5. Ella Langley (Feat. Riley Green), “You Look Like You Love Me” (+5) — "You Look Like You Love Me" was the earworm of 2024. It's not done with us yet!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (-1)

7. Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay” (-6)

8. Lainey Wilson, “4X4XU”

9. Post Malone (Feat. Blake Shelton), “Pour Me a Drink” (-6)

10. Jelly Roll, “Liar”

11. Morgan Wallen, “Smile”

12. Cody Johnson & Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You” (-5)

13. Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?” (+3)

14. Dan + Shay, “Bigger Houses” (+8)

15. Riley Green (Feat. Ella Langley), “Don’t Mind If I Do”

16. Zach Top, “I Never Lie” (+4)

17. Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott, “Boys Back Home” (+16)

18. Chris Stapleton, “Think I’m in Love With You” (-3)

19. Riley Green, “Damn Good Day to Leave” (+2)

20. Shaboozey, “Highway"

21. Jordan Davis, “I Ain’t Sayin’” (+4)

22. Kane Brown, “Backseat Driver”

23. Blake Shelton, “Texas”

24. Chris Janson, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” (+3)

25. Dylan Scott, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” (+4)

26. Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Smokes” (+2)

27. Carly Pearce, “Truck on Fire”

28. Cole Swindell, “Forever to Me” (+6)

29. Old Dominion, “Going Home” (+6)

30. Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Khan, “Cowboys Cry Too”

31. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink” (-3)

32. LoCash, “Hometown Home” (+5)

33. John Morgan (Feat. Jason Aldean), “Friends Like That” (+6)

34. Drew Baldridge, “Tough People”

35. Matt Stell, “Breakin’ in Boots” (+1)

36. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy” (-7)

37. Kenny Chesney, “Just To Say We Did” (+3)

38. Scotty McCreery, “Fall of Summer”

39. Kelsey Hart, “Life With You” (-7)

40. Jon Pardi, “Friday Night Heartbreaker”