Can we go ahead and say 2025 is the year of the food recall?

It kind of seems like it's going that way. With major food recalls already being issued, another one has just been added to the list.

According to Forbes, this latest recall has been issued by FGF Brands, LLC, and includes donuts sold under multiple brand names, including Dunkin' and Walmart private labels.

The donuts that fall under the recall could be contaminated with listeria.

According to Mayoclinic.com, listeria can be very dangerous to those with a weakened immune system especially. In some cases, a listeria infection can lead to life-threatening complications.

Here is where it gets tricky and somewhat confusing: FGF Brands, LLC, sells their private label donuts to companies who then slap their name on the box.

Similar to the fact that recently, a Wendy's employee revealed that their famed chicken nuggets are really just Tyson Foods chicken nuggets.

With that in mind, consumers need to know that they may not see FGF Brands on the packaging, so checking the specific product type and the expiration date is key.

We as consumers have to trust that more than 2 million donuts that have been recalled get pulled by who's selling them, as the recall notice does not specify which retailers carry them.

This recall spans farther than just Dunkin'; it includes school cafeterias and hotels as well. Products labeled "GEN" (generic) or "PBX" hint at distribution to hotels, schools, cafeterias and other institutional food providers.

There are more than 60 varieties of donuts, cakes and snacks on the recall list.

