Dash-cam footage of Zach Bryan's recent arrest shared to TikTok corroborates the police report and what the singer said happened after his incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Thursday (Sept. 7).

The full video, which TMZ obtained, shows that a trooper has pulled over behind a white SUV. After some time, the singer gets out of the driver's side of a black truck parked next to the SUV, then walks over to the front passenger window of the SUV. After a trooper gets out and goes over, Bryan says he's "wondering why it's taking so long," and the officer replies that it's "none of your business" and tells Bryan to get back in his vehicle. When the singer doesn't comply, the officer goes on to say that he can "get back in your truck or go to jail," and Bryan is quickly handcuffed.

From there, the footage shifts to Bryan handcuffed inside the police vehicle. There, Bryan both tries to defuse the situation by saying, "I will get back in my truck right now if you let me out of these handcuffs" and voices his frustration with the situation, and with police in general.

"Second time this has happened in three days. These f--king cops are out of [hand], truly," Bryan can be heard saying at one point, apparently relating that it wasn't his first time being pulled over in recent days.

Elsewhere, he also appears to say the officer will regret not letting him go, saying, "If you don't, it is going to be a mistake, sir. I promise."

Toward the end of the full video, Bryan is seen getting out of the police vehicle to speak to someone — presumably his dad, whom the singer called to come pick up his dog from the truck due to his arrest.

"These boys need checked," he appears to say at one point, adding that the police are "a bunch of f--king middle-aged white dudes arresting people."

Once back in the car, he relates to the officers that there's "beers in my f--king glove box." According to TMZ, those empty beer cans are in the truck due to the fact that it has a good sound system, so Bryan sometimes sits in his driveway drinking and listening to music. Alcohol is not a factor in Bryan's recent arrest.

According to the police report, Bryan apologized and behaved calmly during portions of his arrest, but he also threatened to get some people in high places involved on his behalf, including the mayor. Eventually, the singer was booked and charged with obstructing an investigation (the original traffic stop was of the driver in the white SUV, who is Bryan's bodyguard).

The day after his initial arrest, Bryan addressed the situation on social media, saying he "was an idiot" who got "too lippy" in a five-minute apology video.

"I just pray everyone knows that I don't think I'm above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn't have been. It was my mistake," he said.

Bryan's arrest took place in Vinita, Okla., which is about a 50-minute drive from the singer's hometown of Ooglah, Okla. According to an Instagram Stories post, he was on his way to see a Philadelphia Eagles game.