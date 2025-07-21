Zach Bryan’s Haunting New Song ‘Madeline’ Feels Like a Love Letter — But to Who?

Zach Bryan surprised fans by quietly dropping the brand-new song “Madeline.”

The heartfelt track touches on distance, longing, and heartbreak, leaving listeners wondering: Who is this about?

"Madeline" features backing vocals from rising artist Gabriella Rose and could be part of Bryan’s anticipated EP, With Heaven on Top, expected sometime in 2026.

A Closer Look at Zach Bryan's 'Madeline' Lyrics + Meaning

Opening with a raw and emotional tone, Bryan sings:

Well, oh, Madeline, how you been? I've been waiting 'round to die again.

Well, I saw all your friends and you weren't there. And there's a picture of us holding up a pitcher of our favorite beer. I'm tryna slow down this year, they can't hold it like I used to.

The lyrics reveal someone still deeply invested and struggling to move past the pain.

Later verses hint at frustration and unresolved feelings:

Oh, Madeline, how you been? Are you back with that boy again? That deserves a broken jaw, does he touch you like you need him to? Come back when he call.

The song closes without a clear resolution, leaving fans to wonder — did they ever reunite?

Listen to Zach Bryan's Song 'Madeline':

Probably Not About Rose Madden

Despite the name, there’s no confirmed connection to Bryan’s ex-wife, Rose Madden.

The two married in 2020 and divorced a couple of years later before Bryan’s rise to fame.

Their split has widely been speculated to have inspired past hits such as “I Remember Everything” and “Mine,” but “Madeline” seems to tell a different story.

What About Brianna Chickenfry?

Bryan’s brief, public relationship with influencer and podcast host Brianna Chickenfry ended in early 2025, resulting in a very public back-and-forth post breakup.

However, “Madeline” doesn’t mention Chickenfry or seem to reference that complicated chapter.

What’s Next for ‘With Heaven on Top’?

While Bryan hasn’t confirmed if “Madeline” will appear on his upcoming EP, the song’s release has already sparked excitement for With Heaven on Top, expected in 2026.

Details about the release date and tracklist remain under wraps, but his fans are clearly ready for whatever comes next.

Get ready — Bryan is gearing up to keep us hooked for months to come. See the full lyrics to "Madeline" below.

Zach Bryan's 'Madeline' Lyrics (Feat. Gabriella Rose)

[Intro: Zach Bryan & Gabriella Rose]

(Ready? Yes)

[Verse 1: Zach Bryan]

Well, oh, Madeline, how you been? I've been waiting 'round to die again

Well, I saw all your friends and you weren't there

And there's a picture of us holding up a pitcher of our favorite beer

I'm tryna slow down this year, they can't hold it like I used to

[Verse 2: Gabriella Rose]

I ain't never felt as lonely as I do tonight in this nice hotel

Twelve hundred miles from that shit motel you kissed me softly in

Well, I heard you been on the road, West Coast, just song singing

Are you coming home again? 'Cause I'd like to see your smile

If you feel inclined, don't be dying on just anyone

'Cause I'm the only one that gets to call you home

[Verse 3: Zach Bryan]

And, oh, Madeline, how you been? I've been waiting 'round to die again

If you see her, won't you tell her I need her like a sailor needs the ocean

Oh, Madeline, how you been? Are you back with that boy again

That deserves a broken jaw, does he touch you like you need him to?

Come back when he call

[Outro: Zach Bryan & Gabriella Rose]

Well, oh, Madeline, how you been? I've been waiting 'round to die again

And I saw all your friends and you weren't there