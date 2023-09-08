Zach Bryan’s Mug Shot Is Here, and Fans Have Jokes

Zach Bryan was arrested and offered a very serious apology for his behavior. His fans and social media did not echo the feeling.

Nope, Twitter has jokes about Bryan's smiling mug shot after he was nabbed for obstruction of an investigation in Oklahoma on Thursday. Some — women mostly — used provocative language to describe how the photo made them feel. Others compared his mug to that of former president Donald Trump.

One or two (thousand) people suggested that Bryan put the mug shot on a T-shirt and sell it, while others insisted he use it for his next album cover. Shoutout to Country Central for showing what that may look like if it were his recent Zach Bryan release:

"I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear," Bryan shares in a nearly five-minute video posted to social media. "I should have been smarter about it."

Bryan was arrested on Sept. 7 after a traffic stop involving his bodyguard and charged with "obstruction of an investigation." After spending a few hours in jail, he was released, but he says the charges were not dropped.

Here is his mug shot, followed by the internet's best reactions, including one that spotlights a popular conspiracy theory.

