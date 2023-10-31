Zach Bryan Spoofs His Arrest With Hilarious Halloween Costume [Picture]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images/Instagram

Zach Bryan may have already won the internet for Halloween 2023. The country star spoofs his recent arrest in a post to Instagram, and fans had thoughts.

Bryan posted a photo of himself dressed in an orange jumpsuit topped off by a cowboy hat, posed in front of a New York City Police van and flanked by several apparently real-life officers.

His fans couldn't help but chime in on the comical photo.

"You’re supposed to dress up as someone else for Halloween," one follower writes, while another adds, "Leaning into the joke is an absolutely legendary move."

"You win," another fan writes simply, but the best fan reaction has to be, "Dude took Something in the orange to the next level," a reference to Bryan's career-altering song, "Something in the Orange."

Police in Vanita, Okla., arrested Bryan on Sept. 7, 2023, when he was disruptive and uncooperative after an officer pulled over his security guard. He turned to social media to apologize, taking ownership for the incident and saying, "I was an idiot today and my decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear ... I should have been smarter about it."

