2020 Country Christmas Music Guide: New Albums, Songs + More

Time off the road meant time to record new Christmas music for many of country music's biggest stars. While several had albums in production to start 2020, several more packaged songs, EPs or television movies together for their fans this holiday season.

A least three country-themed Christmas movies or television specials have been confirmed for 2020, and that's not even counting the annual CMA Country Christmas special, which typically airs in late November or early December. A few albums have already dropped, including chart-topping efforts from both Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. Both women included memorable collaborations on their full-length Christmas albums — John Legend and son Isaiah join Underwood, while Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and more recorded music with Parton.

A few more, like Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, have EPs planned. But it's not just the women bringing holiday cheer this year. Laine Hardy dropped his version of "Please Come Home for Christmas" in September and a capella group Home Free are planning a new Christmas album called Warmest Winter for Nov. 6.

The full list of everything we know about (updated as new songs, albums and TV events are announced) is below. Here's a playlist of some of the greatest Christmas songs of all time to soak up while you search for your new favorite:

Available Now: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Available Now: Terri Clark, It's Christmas ... Cheers!

Available Now: Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas

Oct. 16: Runaway June, When I Think About Christmas EP

Oct. 23: Maddie & Tae, We Need Christmas EP

Oct. 30: For King & Country, A Drummer Boy Christmas

Nov. 6: Home Free, Warmest Winter

Nov. 21: A Nashville Christmas Carole on Hallmark, starring RaeLynn, Kix Brooks, Sara Evans and more.

Unknown: Carrie Underwood's Christmas special on HBO Max

Unknown: Christmas on the Square, a Dolly Parton movie on Netflix

Unknown: A Kelly Clarkson Christmas song with Brett Eldredge