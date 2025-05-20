Alan Jackson’s Upcoming Farewell Concert in Nashville: Here’s Everything We Know

Alan Jackson has officially retired from the road, but his loyal fans will still get one final chance to see the Country Music Hall of Famer live in the city that made his musical dreams come true.

Did Alan Jackson Retire From Touring?

Yes. Jackson wrapped his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour on Saturday night (May 17) in Milwaukee, Wisc., and he confirmed reports that it marked the final road show of his touring career.

"Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down, and in fact this is my last road show of my career," Jackson told the fans, who responded with a huge roar of support.

"Y'all gonna make me tear up out here," he added. "But I will say, this is my last road show out here, but we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime."

"It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that's in Nashville, Tenn. Music City."

Jackson announced what many suspected would be his final tour dates in May of 2024, and although he stopped short of calling it a farewell tour, the press release said each date would mark "the last time he’ll ever perform his more than 30 years of hits in that city and surrounding areas."

What Do We Know About Alan Jackson's 2026 Farewell Concert in Nashville?

So far, not much — details will be forthcoming. What we know so far is that a final Alan Jackson show will take place in Nashville in the Summer of 2026.

So far, there are no details available about the venue, format or lineup for the show.

If it tracks with other country legends' farewell gigs in Nashville, it will take place at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Music City and feature an all-star lineup of classic and modern era country stars singing Jackson's songs in tribute, with him delivering a solo set to close.

Why Is Alan Jackson Retiring?

Alan Jackson has been living with a chronic health issue for more than a decade.

Jackson revealed in 2021 that he had been dealing with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. The condition causes nerve damage, mostly in the arms and legs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease can cause muscle contractions and a loss of sensation, making walking difficult.

Jackson also cited family concerns; his three daughters are all adults now, and he and his wife, Denise, have two grandchildren.

“... I’m enjoying spending more time at home," he stated. "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I’m going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

Is Alan Jackson Dying?

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is not fatal, and it does not impact life expectancy, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, there is no known cure for the illness, which is inherited.

The singer's grandmother, father and one of his sisters all lived with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Will Alan Jackson Release More New Music?

Jackson said he was optimistic about new music during an interview with his daughter, Maddie, on her In-Joy Life podcast in 2023.

"Well, yes. I would hope so," he told her (quote via People). "I mean, I may not have toured much, but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then. I'm always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, and I feel like there'll be some more music to come, yes."

