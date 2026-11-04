Nashville is full of country music stars, but imagine having not one, but two fellow country singers living right down the lake from you. That's apparently the situation for Dustin Lynch, Gary Allan and Tucker Wetmore.

Three Country Singers, One Lake: Inside Their Unusual Nashville-Area Neighborhood

Lynch recently revealed that he and Allan had been neighbors on a lake outside Nashville for quite some time before Wetmore decided to join the neighborhood.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Now, the three country singers have something in common beyond their careers in country music: They're neighbors... who we imagine borrow cooking supplies from one another, like old school neighbors used to do.

During an interview with Country Countdown USA, Lynch opened up about how Wetmore ended up in the neighborhood and what it's been like having another country star nearby.

Tucker Wetmore Joins Dustin Lynch and Gary Allan on the Lake

Lynch explained how the three became neighbors.

"For a long time it was just me and Gary Allan on the lake," Lynch explained. That changed when Wetmore showed interest in the area and eventually landed what Lynch described as a "spectacular property."

Photo by John Khosravanloo on Unsplash a body of water with trees and mountains in the background

Apparently, the move has worked out pretty well for everyone.

"We've made it a point to hang out," Lynch said. "I've had some house parties and he’s popped over to hang. He's got great energy and is very talented."

It's not exactly your typical neighborhood gathering. Three country singers, all living on the same lake, can now get together without having to coordinate tour schedules, travel plans or industry events.

It's easy to picture the three artists enjoying some downtime together, especially considering how busy their careers can get.

For Lynch, having Wetmore nearby seems to have been a welcome addition. And while the lake may offer some peace and quiet away from the spotlight, it sounds like there's no shortage of good company when these neighbors get together.

Read More: Why Did Tucker Wetmore Spend a Week on a Boat With Gary Allan?

Who knows? Maybe the next house party will turn into an impromptu country music concert that we can all be invited to. We can dream, right?

One thing is certain: If you're living on this particular lake outside Nashville, you might have some pretty impressive neighbors.

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