Report: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, Moon Angell Not Engaged Despite Proposal

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his rumored girlfriend are not engaged, according to a new report, despite a video that's been circulating depicting the Dog the Bounty Hunter star proposing to her.

Chapman made headlines on Wednesday (Jan. 29) when a teaser clip emerged online from a forthcoming episode of the Dr. Oz Show in which Chapman and Angell discuss the family drama that's been going on since Chapman's daughters, Lyssa and Cecily, have been accusing Angell Angell of "moving in" on their father "weeks after losing his wife." Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, died on June 26, 2019, after battling cancer for several years. Angell had been friends with the couple for years.

Though Chapman has insisted that he and Angell are just friends, he admits to Dr. Oz, "I am a lot happier with her around."

He then says through tears, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

TMZ reports that "sources connected to the show" told the celebrity gossip site that Chapman was overly emotional and got caught up in the moment, but he did not give Angell a ring during the taping, and the pair are not actually engaged. Those sources add that Chapman told Angell he had been talking to God in the bathroom during a break from filming, and that God had told him to propose.

The full episode is slated to air on Dr. Oz on Monday (Feb. 3).

Lyssa Chapman was arrested in Hawaii on Thursday night (Jan. 30) for harassment and resisting arrest, but although initial reports speculated the charges might be related to Angell, she tells TMZ that police were called over a fight she had with her girlfriend. Lyssa claims she raised her hand to prevent officers from entering her room, whereupon an officer seized her arm and arrested her. She plans to file misconduct charges.

Chapman was previously arrested and charged with harassment and criminal property damage charges in 2011, CBS reported. Police said she was combative with officers during that incident, and that alcohol was a factor.

