Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, are selling their stunning Nashville mansion, and pictures show a lavish property with every upscale amenity one could want.

The country singer, lifestyle entrepreneur and reality television personality and her husband, a former NFL player, have listed their 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 13,375-square-foot estate in an especially upscale Music City neighborhood for $10.3 million, which is considerably more than the $4.25 million they paid when they bought the lavish property in 2019.

According to online property listings, that asking price breaks down to $770 per square foot and a monthly payment of $60,136.

The spectacular residence sits on three gates acres in a quiet, very private neighborhood that is just minutes from the interstate, affording easy access to all of the conveniences Nashville has to offer. Celebrated architect Ron Ferris designed the custom-built home, which Worcester Bryan completed in 2011.

The house centers around an open floor plan that lets all of the high-ceilinged rooms flow easily into one another, and the chef-quality kitchen has been fully renovated in recent years into an Italian style that serves as one of the highlights of the luxury property. A winding staircase leads to both a finished basement and the upper floor of the home.

The listing for the house touts a "one-of-a-kind estate in a prime location," and additional amenities include a gym, an office, a studio, a game room, a media room and more. The residence features arched interior doorways, oversized windows that let in plenty of natural light, spectacular light fixtures and more.

The exterior of the estate is just as eye-catching, featuring a geothermal pool, lush lawns and mature trees.

Jessie James Decker has had a busy year. In addition to competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2022, she also spent part of the year on the road on her The Woman I've Become Tour, which launched in April and ran through June.

Decker also has new music out. She teamed with Billy Currington for a new collaboration titled "I Still Love You," which dropped in October.

Compass Real Estate holds the listing on the Deckers' lavish estate. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside.