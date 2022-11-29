Jessie James Decker Addresses Criticism of Her Kids’ Vacation Pictures: ‘It’s Bonkers’

Jessie James Decker is not a fan of people criticizing her family. After posting a photo of her three children from a recent family vacation, she discovered that people had a lot to say about her kids' bodies. Now, the "I Still Love You" singer is clapping back at the haters.

"I didn’t plan on addressing this because it’s bonkers but the photos are out there and every single news outlet has posted about this," she begins in a lengthy post on social media. "When I posted the pix of our vacation and included the kids being silly flexing on the beach on our thanksgiving trip I had NO clue it would get the reaction it did."

"Being accused of photoshopping abs on my kids (I can’t help but laugh) or ... the polar opposite over 'overtraining' our kids makes me realize how bizarre our world has gotten regarding the body and what’s normal and what’s not."

"We preach about body positivity and acceptance but my kids having a mass amount of genetic and built muscle from athletics is “weird?" she adds.

Decker and her husband Eric Decker share three children: Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4. In her post, she reveals that all three of the kids are very active and enjoy competing in athletics. She also reminds the internet that it is not acceptable to comment on people's bodies, including children.

"I want to raise my kids to feel proud of their bodies and hard work from either Vivis elite competitive gymnastics to Eric Jr wanting to be like dad as an NFL receiver to little Forrest who spends hours dancing his heart out," she shares. "Let’s not pick and choose what we normalize regarding bodies and be accepting of all people and children."

"If we wanna do 'better,' then do better. I’m proud of my children and encourage them to live their dreams. So we’ll see y’all at the 2032 Olympics, and wearing Bubbys jersey in the stands and dancing at Forrests rock concert," she concludes.

Decker shared a photo of her three children together while enjoying a family vacation in Mexico over the long Thanksgiving holiday. Many people commented about their defined muscles, saying things like "Tanned and shredded" and "How do they all have better bodies than me????"

While plenty of fans were supportive, there were those who slighted and questioned Decker's parenting choices. Some even suggested that she photoshopped the photo.

Musically, Decker is hot off the release of her new collaboration with Billy Currington. "I Still Love You" is the second collaboration between the two. In 2015, the longtime friends cut "Good Night" for Currington's album, Summer Forever. Decker also recently competed on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.