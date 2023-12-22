Kevin Costner Flaunts Coffee Collab During ‘Yellowstone’ Co-Stars’ Legal Battle

The Yellowstone family just can't get enough coffee.

Kevin Costner is the latest to brew a cup, as he has embarked on a new collaboration with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters to create his own blend. Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner — a new line of coffee pods that is available exclusively through Keurig — is described as "bold and balanced, offering a unique and appealing flavor that caters to a wide range of coffee lovers."

The actor — who plays John Dutton on the show — says the flavor was inspired by his love for cafe mochas. The new roast shares its name with his movie Horizon, which will arrive in theaters next summer.

Costner has been promoting the collaboration on social media with a few snaps. One shows the product's box, which features him on the front in a blue button-up shirt and white cowboy hat holding a Green Mountain coffee cup.

The collaboration comes at the same time two of Costner's colleagues are engaged in a legal battle over coffee.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has filed a lawsuit against actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the show. Sheridan's Texas-based Bosque Ranch is suing Hauser's roasting brand Free Rein Coffee Company for trademark infringement and cited unfair competition and false advertising.

The biggest issue is over Free Rein's logo, which is similar to that of Bosque Ranch. The ranch obtained federal registrations in 2020 and has been using their logo since 2004. Bosque Ranch has also sold its own line of coffee since June of this year, just a few months before Free Rein launched.

Yellowstone paused midway through Season 5. Due to some offscreen delays and the writers' strike, the cast and crew have not been able to come together to finish up the series. The show is expected to resume production on the second part of Season 5 in spring 2024, and is aiming for a November 2024 return to air its final episodes.