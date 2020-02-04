Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has been charged with two counts of harassment following a Thursday (Jan. 30) altercation in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star was arrested that day following a fight with a woman whom Chapman says is her girlfriend.

Per TMZ, Chapman, 32, is charged with one misdemeanor count of harassment against her girlfriend and another misdemeanor charge of harassment against a man. It is unclear, however, who the man is or what his relationship to Chapman and her girlfriend is.

Chapman was arrested in Honolulu on Thursday, after cops were called during a fight she and her girlfriend were having. She was booked for harassment and resisting arrest, but is not being charged with the latter, and was freed on bail later that day.

She was arrested once previously, in 2011, for harassment and criminal property damage charges, according to CBS. Police said at that time that alcohol was a factor, and that she was combative with police.

Lyssa Chapman is the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman and his third wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain; however, Lyssa Chapman and her stepmother, Beth Chapman, were close until Beth's death from cancer in June 2019. Recently, Lyssa Chapman has been a vocal opponent of her father's reported relationship with Moon Angell, accusing Angell of dating one of Duane Chapman's sons and trying to replace Beth. Both Angell and Chapman say they're just friends.

How Dog Said Goodbye to Beth: