Morgan Wallen dominated music streaming services in 2023, not only in America, but all around the world, according to a new report.

Rolling Stone reports that the country superstar reigned over both Apple Music and Spotify in 2023, as his smash hit song, “Last Night,” logged in as the No. 1 most streamed song in the U.S. across both digital platforms.

Wallen actually scored two songs in the yearly Top 10 on Spotify; "Last Night" was the most-streamed song on the platform in 2023, while "You Proof" came in at No. 8.

"Last Night" was also the most streamed song globally on Apple Music in 2023.

Wallen's One Thing at a Time album also earned the most streams of any album in America on Spotify in 2023, while his 2021 album, Dangerous: The Double Album, weighed in at No. 5. Additionally, One Thing at a Time was Spotify's fifth-most-streamed album worldwide in 2023.

The news tops off a record year for Wallen that saw "Last Night" reach No. 1 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 for 16 weeks, while his One Night at a Time Tour raked in $260,355,870 across 44 dates, making him the top country touring artist of 2023, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Wallen also triumphed at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19, winning 11 awards across genres to become the most-awarded artist at the 2023 ceremony.

