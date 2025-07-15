Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, recently showed that his generosity extends far beyond Massachusetts.

The NFL team owner made an unexpected, but heartfelt contribution to help Texas flood victims.

While strolling through Southampton, N.Y., on Monday (July 14), Kraft was approached on Main Street and asked if he could support families impacted by the devastating floods in central Texas.

Without hesitation, he opened his checkbook.

“Kraft turned heads in the Hamptons this week — not for football — but for a surprise act of generosity on behalf of Texas flood victims,” a witness tells Page Six.

According to the report, Kraft had just finished brunch at the Hamptons hotspot 75 Main when he was approached by Vicky Schneps, co-publisher of Dan’s Papers.

“Mr. Kraft — we’re raising money for families in Texas. Can you help?” Schneps asked.

Kraft didn’t miss a beat.

“He pledged $10,000 on the spot to the Salvation Army’s Texas flood relief fund,” the source says.

The heartwarming moment caught the small crowd off guard.

Schneps, visibly moved, joked, “I’ve been a proud Jets fan for decades — but today, I’m officially a Patriots fan. Robert Kraft has a heart as big as Texas.”

Sports World Rallies for Texas Flood Victims

Kraft isn’t the only major figure in sports stepping up as the death toll from the floods climbed to 132.

Teams across the NFL, MLB and NBA have joined forces to support Texas communities devastated by the disaster.

The NFL Foundation, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans pledged a combined $1.5 million to aid recovery efforts.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured,” reads a statement from Texans owner Cal McNair, his wife, Hannah, and team co-founder Janice McNair.

Read More: Miranda Lambert Planning Flood Relief Concert: ‘Texans Help Texans’

In MLB, both the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers committed $1 million each.

“The Astros are committed to supporting Central Texas communities in the long term,” says Astros owner Jim Crane, alongside wife Whitney Crane. “We also want to personally thank all of the first responders for their continued heroic efforts.”

On Monday, the NBA, NBPA, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs jointly announced more than $2 million in relief donations.

“The NBA family is heartbroken by the loss of life and the devastation,” the league states. “We are inspired by the strength of the Texas community as it comes together during this incredibly difficult time.”

The outpouring of support — from billionaires in the Hamptons to hometown teams in Texas — is a powerful reminder that when disaster strikes, the human spirit knows no boundaries.