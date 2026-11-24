Sometimes the biggest songs come from the smallest mistakes. That's exactly what happened with Rascal Flatts' 2006 hit "What Hurts the Most."

How a Major Mistake in the Studio Led to Rascal Flatts' No. 1 Hit 'What Hurts The Most' [WATCH]

Songwriter Jeffrey Steele recently shared the story behind the iconic song during an interview on the One of Those Songs podcast. Believe it or not, the song was never supposed to be called "What Hurts the Most."

Jason Kempin, Getty Images Jason Kempin, Getty Images

It all started with a mistake while Steele was singing the demo.

"As I was singing the demo of the song, I messed up. The song was called "What Meant the Most," and I messed up and I accidentally sang 'What Hurts the Most,'" Steele explains.

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He didn't think much of it at first. He actually wanted to start over and sing it the right way. But his co-writer, Steve Robson, heard something he liked.

"I said, 'Oh, I messed up, give it to me again.' And Steve goes, 'No, no, no, come in the studio, come in the studio, listen to this.' I said, 'No, give it to me again, give it to me again.' He goes, 'No, you have to hear this because it's the E minor chord.'"

Steele finally listened back and realized Robson was onto something.

"And I went in there and went, 'Oh my God, what hurts the most? Oh my God. So crazy.' It's a testament to songwriting, like, you don't know what you have until you're singing," he said.

Rascal Flatts' 'What Hurts the Most' Originally Had a Different Name

It's hard to imagine the song being called anything else today. But if Steele had gotten his way and started the demo over on that day, the title might have stayed "What Meant the Most."

I'm still not sure how watching someone who is the love of your life walking away could have meant the most and not hurt the most, but whatever way they had the original demo arranged that seems like it was the case.

Sometimes, you just have to be willing to listen when something unexpected happens.

Rascal Flatts Turned 'What Hurts the Most' Into a No. 1 Hit

"What Hurts the Most" went on to become one of Rascal Flatts' biggest songs. The trio released its version in 2006, and it climbed to No. 1 on the country charts.

The song was originally recorded by Mark Wills in 2003, but it wasn't a single and remained marginal at best as an album cut. I'm no official music critic, but the Wills version simply doesn't jump out of the speakers like the Flatts version does.

The song became one of the group's signature hits and remains a fan favorite. It's also a pretty good reminder that some of country music's biggest songs don't always start out the way their writers planned.

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