Zach Bryan’s Case is Officially Closed After 2023 Arrest

Zach Bryan is officially putting his arrest from last year behind him.

People reports that the singer completed a six-month deferred prosecution agreement last Thursday (Nov. 14), and the case against him has concluded. That means that Bryan will not have to face any further charges in connection with the incident, which took place in September 2023 after an incident with Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers.

Craig County, Oklahoma District Attorney's Office spokesperson Michelle Lowry confirmed to People that the case has concluded.

"He admitted responsibility and followed all the rules and conditions of probation," Lowry said in a statement.

Bryan was initially picked up by police in Vinita, Okla. and booked on "an obstruction of investigation charge," according to TMZ.

The singer soon shared his side of the story, saying, "Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said." He posted the statement on X, a platform he has since deactivated for reasons unrelated to the arrest.

Bryan said he acted like "an idiot" during the arrest, and stressed that he doesn't believe he's above the law.

A police report told a story that was consistent with the singer's, but added a few colorful quotes. It said that Bryan stated that "these f--king cops are out of control" before his arrest, telling officers that "You boys need checked" and adding "I'll go to jail, let's do it."

Bryan appeared to be a good sport about his arrest after the fact: He even wore an orange jumpsuit for Halloween that year.

According to People, Bryan first interacted with police in that incident after his security was pulled over for going 78mph in a 55mph zone and 60 mph in a 35mph zone. He was booked in Craig County jail and released on a $1,000 bond.

More recently, Bryan has been in the news for his highly publicized breakup from Barstool Sporst' Brianna Chickenfry. After announcing the split, the singer announced that he plans to dramatically scale back his touring engagements in 2025 in order to pursue a master's degree.