Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Oregon after a troubling incident involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and their three young children.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of reckless endangering on Saturday (Nov. 29) near a popular camping area in Fall Creek.

Alleged Attempt to Run Him Over

Police say Bryan, 44, and Cartwright, 32, were driving together with their children when things escalated.

During an argument, Bryan reportedly exited the truck and began walking along the road.

Read More: Bunnie Xo’s Heading to Jail — but She’s Doing It in Full Glam

That’s when Cartwright allegedly tried to run him over — while the children were still in the vehicle.

“Cartwright then attempted to run over Bryan, crashing the truck with the children inside into the ditch,” police said in a statement. “Bryan was able to move out of the way and avoid injury. No one inside the pickup was injured.”

Deputies at the scene observed signs that both adults appeared impaired, and further investigation revealed Bryan was not supposed to be in contact with Cartwright due to a prior court order.

Both were taken into custody.

Cartwright was charged with:

Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree

Three counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

DUII (Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants)

Bryan was arrested for:

Probation violation related to a previous Assault in the 4th Degree charge

Read More: 11 Great Country Songs About Getting Arrested

The couple’s children were placed with a family member. As of Dec. 1, both Bryan and Cartwright remained in custody.

Bryan’s History of Arrests

This is Bryan’s fourth arrest in less than two years. In January 2025, he was charged with second-degree domestic violence in South Carolina.

That came after two DUI arrests — one in California (Feb. 2024) and another in Oklahoma (Oct. 2024).

Bryan is best known for his role as Brad Taylor on Home Improvement, appearing alongside Tim Allen from 1991 to 1999.