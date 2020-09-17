2020 ACM Awards Performances: Full List

No crowd? No problem! There were some simply stunning performances at the 2020 ACM Awards, including several that might have left you in tears.

Trisha Yearwood, Mickey Guyton and Eric Church are three that stirred our souls, but Carrie Underwood's medley of Grand Ole Opry hitmakers was the No. 1 ACM Awards performance for many. She was busy on this night, performing twice and earning her third Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs, her first in a decade.

Newcomers like Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen also stood out among the two dozen or so performers on Wednesday night (Sept. 16). The 2020 ACM Awards also featured the return of Taylor Swift to a country stage. That her acoustic performance of "Betty" was lost in conversation only speaks to the strength of some of the other highlights from a truly strange and somber night in Nashville.

The 2020 ACM Awards featured live performances from the Bluebird Cafe and Grand Ole Opry House and pre-taped performances from the Ryman Auditorium. Click any link below to learn more about each and then see some of our favorite photos from the stage of the 2020 ACMs.

2020 ACM Awards Performances:



Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere"

Carrie Underwood, Classic Country Medley from the Grand Ole Opry House

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Entertainer of the Year Nominees, Medley to Open the Show

Eric Church, "Stick That in Your Country Song" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Florida Georgia Line, "I Love My Country" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kane Brown, "Worldwide Beautiful" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Keith Urban + Pink, "One Too Many"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Bryan, "One Margarita" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Mickey Guyton, "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Morgan Wallen, "Whiskey Glasses" from the Grand Ole Opry House

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green, "I Wish Grandpa Never Died" from the Ryman Auditorium

Taylor Swift, "Betty"

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe

Trisha Yearwood, "I'll Carry You Home" (In Memoriam Tribute)