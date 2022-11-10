2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List

The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be.

Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.

Newcomers like the War & Treaty and Hardy also had a place to shine, and each delivered a sterling performance on CMAs night. It was a wildly eclectic evening that somehow still felt rooted in country music.

"This is my fifth or sixth year at being at this award show, and country sounded more country than it has in a long time tonight," Luke Combs remarked after winning the CMA for Entertainer of the Year, and long after his soulful performance of "The Kind of Love We Make."

He's not wrong. Click any link below to find video and descriptions of your favorite performances.

2022 CMA Awards Performances:

Alan Jackson Tribute Feat. Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson

Ashley McBryde with Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne, "When Will I Be Loved"

Brothers Osborne with the War and Treaty, "It's Only Rock & Roll (But I Like It)"

Carly Pearce, "Dear Miss Loretta"

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Chris Stapleton with Patty Loveless, "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive"

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Elle King with the Black Keys, "Great Balls of Fire"

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson, "You're Drunk, Go Home"

Hardy and Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Loretta Lynn Tribute Feat. Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan, "Country On"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Miranda Lambert, "Geraldene"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

Thomas Rhett with Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

Zac Brown Band with Jimmie Allen and Marcus King, "Out in the Middle"

