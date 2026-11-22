The Grinch is officially a Certified Ella Fella, and he's apparently spending his holiday season singing along to Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas."

A video shared by the official Dr. Seuss Instagram account shows the green Christmas grouch holding a red cup and belting out Langley's country hit in a holiday-themed setting.

The caption says it all: "Certified #EllaFella." Even the Grinch knows a good country song when he hears one.

Did You Ever Expect the Grinch to Be an Ella Langley Fan?

The Grinch may have a reputation for stealing Christmas, but apparently, he isn't stealing anybody's love for Ella Langley.

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In the clip, he gives the song a Whoville twist: "She's from Whoville, I can tell by the way / She's two steppin' 'round the room / Judging by the smile that's written on her face, there's nothing I can do / Come on, baby"

It's a holiday crossover nobody saw coming, but the Grinch's enthusiasm is hard to argue with.

Ella Langley Has Had a Year for the History Books

Langley struck country music gold with "Choosin' Texas," and her big night at the 2026 CMA Awards only underscored the song's remarkable run.

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The singer won all but one category she was nominated for, including the night's biggest prize, Entertainer of the Year. Vince Gill presented her with the trophy, and he didn't sound even a little surprised when he called her name.

In an interview with Local on 2 at the awards show, Gill called Langley the big star of the year and predicted that "Choosin' Texas" would become a canonic country song.

"It's the kind of song that you dream of," Gill explained. "[To] spend that many weeks at the top of the charts, be that infectious, that hookish. Everything...a great song is supposed to be. It really, it will be one of the most timeless records ever made."

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Gill knows a thing or two about timeless country music. The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has released enduring hits including "One More Last Chance," "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away," "When I Call Your Name" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

What Other Awards Did Ella Langley Win at the 2026 CMA Awards?

"Choosin' Texas" also took home Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year.

Langley's Dandelion album won Album of the Year, and she also earned Female Vocalist of the Year. With a trophy haul like that, it's no wonder the Grinch is singing along.