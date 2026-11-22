Ella Langley undoubtedly struck country music gold with her hit song "Choosin' Texas," and her big night at the 2026 CMA Awards only confirmed it.

The singer won all but one category she was nominated in during this week's awards show. She won several major awards, including the most coveted category of the night, Entertainer of the Year.

Vince Gill presented her with that trophy, and when he called her name, he didn't sound even a little surprised.

In an interview with Local on 2 at the awards show, Gill acknowledged that Langley's the big star of the year — but he took it a step further, too. He predicted that Langley's "Choosin' Texas" will be remembered as a canonic country song.

Vince Gill Predicts That Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" Will Become Timeless

Gill said that Langley's big hit is the kind of song that every artist is trying to find.

"It's the kind of song that you dream of," Gill explained. "[To] spend that many weeks at the top of the charts, be that infectious, that hookish. Everything...a great song is supposed to be."

"It really, it will be one of the most timeless records ever made," he continued.

Gill knows what he's talking about when it comes to timeless country music. A two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner himself, he has released essential country songs like "One More Last Chance," "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away," "When I Call Your Name" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

What Other Awards Did Ella Langley Win at the 2026 CMA Awards?

Ella Langley won Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year for "Choosin' Texas." But her wins weren't confined to that song.

Read More: Here's Why Ella Langley Won CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2026

Her Dandelion album also won Album of the Year, and she won Female Vocalist of the Year.

Add that to her Entertainer of the Year win, and you've got a historic six trophies: The most an artist has won during a single night in CMA Awards history.

15 Ella Langley Facts Guaranteed To Shock Her Biggest Fans This list of 15 Ella Langley facts includes the things you actually want to know, not just biography info you can find with a Google or Wikipedia search. Name, age, hometown ... we'll let other outlets handle the simple stuff.

Our Ella Langley fact sheet zooms in on the pop-country star who gave her a big break, a surgery that may have changed her voice and the state championship team she was a part of in high school. Plus, did you know she had to fight to record her breakthrough hit the way she wanted to? Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes