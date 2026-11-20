Miranda Lambert added three more CMA Awards to her collection Wednesday night (Nov. 18), but don't expect her to spend much time showing them off.

So, where does Lambert keep all those trophies? It's probably not where you'd expect.

Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images Tibrina Hobson, Getty Images

The singer actually has a music room right inside the front door of her home. It's filled with shelves where she keeps her plaques and awards, but there's one detail that might surprise you: The room has doors, and Lambert rarely leaves them open.

During a conversation with Taste of Country Nights, I asked Lambert about where she keeps her awards. She explained that she sometimes likes to close the doors to the room, even when there's plenty to show off.

"I like to close them sometimes, you know what I mean?" she said. "I don't care about that."

In fact, her in-laws were visiting recently when she had the doors closed. Her mother-in-law noticed and encouraged her to show off the room.

"'Well, you should show this off. You worked so hard,'" Lambert recalled her mother-in-law telling her.

It's a fair point. Lambert has put together an incredible career, and she's earned plenty of reasons to be proud. But her response says a lot about how she looks at success.

Miranda Lambert Is More Focused on What's Next

Lambert explained that while she's happy to have those awards and appreciates what they represent, she doesn't want to spend too much time looking back.

"You know, I feel like it's really nice to have all of that. That's great, but that's in the past. I got to keep moving forward," she said.

She went on to explain that she can't keep going back to the moment she won an award for a particular song. There's always another song to write and another goal to chase.

"You can't go back and be like, 'Well, that one time I won an award for this song.' It's like, 'Well, I got to write a new song,'" Lambert said.

Miranda Lambert's 2026 CMA Awards

Lambert won three awards at the 2026 CMA Awards for her work alongside Ella Langley.

Read More: Ella Langley Dominates the 2026 CMA Awards – See the Full List of Winners

She earned wins for Single of the Year and Album of the Year as a producer, and Song of the Year as a songwriter. All three awards were connected to Langley's hit "Choosin' Texas" and her album Dandelion.

30 Photos of Miranda Lambert Young Miranda Lambert has been a force in country music since 2005, when her major label debut album, Kerosene, went Platinum. Since then, she was won multiple ACM and CMA awards, along with three Grammys! She continues to put out new music, with her latest album, Palomino, being released in 2022.