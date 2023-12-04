Jelly Roll is wrapping up his first year as a bona fide country superstar, and over the past several months, both he and his wife Bunnie Xo have had plenty of platforms to share their heart, their opinions and their love for each other in a public forum.

But as the singer celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday (Dec. 4), Bunnie didn't have any words to describe her pride and love for her husband. Instead, she kept it simple, offering fans a glimpse into the early days of their love story, focusing on the first month they were together, from July and August of 2016.

"Not a lot of words this year," she writes. "I've said everything you could possibly say these past 8 years — so here's just some private moments."

The photos and videos tell a story of Jelly and Bunnie's budding romance, from tender, nearly-NSFW kisses to funny moments, such as the time Bunnie filmed Jelly discreetly relieving himself off the balcony of a tall building in New York, N.Y.

"Happy happy happy birthday to the man who taught me how to love, but most importantly, how to stay," Bunnie says at the end of the montage. "You are the best thing that's happened to this world in a long time. I need you, I want you, I love you, infinity. Happy Birthday sweet angel baby boy."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie have freely shared much of their lives and experiences — both independently and together — with their fans. This year, Bunnie has opened about everything from her father's Stage 4 cancer battle to her light-hearted crush on Lainey Wilson.

Meanwhile, as of this week, Jelly's "Save Me" (a duet with Wilson) is officially a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.