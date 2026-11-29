Miranda Lambert delivered hits old and new in her Thanksgiving Day halftime performance at the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lambert's medley of hits featured fringe, pizazz and several dance routines from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. The full performance is available to watch now on the NFL's YouTube page.

The Full-Circle Detail You Might Have Missed From Miranda Lambert's Thanksgiving Halftime Show

The singer's performance marked the official kick-off of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, and is among the most hotly-anticipated annual halftime performances every year.

Stacy Revere, Getty Images Stacy Revere, Getty Images

The Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show has been an annual tradition for three decades now: Lambert's performance marked the 30th consecutive installment of the show.

But in 1997, the very first Red Kettle Kickoff featured a performance from Reba McEntire. She debuted a song called "What If" during that performance.

Flash forward 30 years, and McEntire was back: This time, to introduce Lambert to the stage.

"30 years ago, I helped ring in a brand new Thanksgiving tradition. Three decades of music from the world's biggest stars. Three decades of giving joy. And hundreds of millions of neighbors helped along the way," McEntire said in a video introduction.

"This holiday season, they are joined by someone who is taking the bull by the horns," she continued, as Lambert appeared onscreen.

It was a fitting moment between two women who are not only among the biggest stars in country, but who both have strong ties to the Dallas Cowboys. Lambert grew up about 80 miles east of Dallas, and has said that she is a lifelong Cowboys fan.

What Songs Did Miranda Lambert Play During Her Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show?

Here are the songs that Lambert played during her performance, in order:

"Snakeskin Boots"

"Kerosene"

"Gunpowder and Lead"

"Mama's Broken Heart"

"Little Red Wagon"

She was backed by her band during the performance, along with a string section.