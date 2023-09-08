Morgan Wallen fans are showering him in praise after the country superstar stopped on the side of the road for a young fan and her dad, for just enough time to make the fan's year.

Wallen leans his head out the window of a stopped car to talk to a young female fan in a video posted to TikTok. The girl's father, Marty, said his daughter had met Wallen, who was "so cool with her!"

Wallen takes the time to sign a notebook for the girl in the clip before leaning in to let her snap a selfie. When Wallen started to roll up the window, the fan's father said it was "very kind" of the singer to take the time.

"From a father, thank you," Marty tells Wallen in the clip. "It’s been a rough couple years and you just made her f--ing year, man."

Music Mayhem Magazine were the first to share the clip, which drew praise from the singer's fans when it started getting noticed online.

"This guy is such a class act and that’s why we LOVE him," one fan writes, while another raves, "He seems so nice in person he appreciates his fans."

"She will never forget that !!!" another reader exclaims.

Wallen is currently on the road for his 2023 One Night at a Time Tour.

