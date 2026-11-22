By now, most country fans know to be wary about photos and videos that appear to show country stars saying or doing things, but don't come from a trusted source. Especially if the claim is outlandish or controversial, that's more than likely an AI-generated post.

Read More: 12 Things the 2026 CMAs Wouldn't Show You On TV

Still, an AI-generated video of Travis Tritt appearing to slam the 2026 CMA Awards' focus on Taylor Swift had a lot of people fooled.

AI Clip Appears to Show Travis Tritt Slamming the 2026 CMA Awards — But It's All Fake!

The fake clip used Tritt's voice and likeness to argue that Ella Langley, the biggest CMAs winner of the night, got "almost no camera time" in comparison with Swift.

The video was admittedly pretty convincing, using AI-generated video of Tritt speaking from a tour bus while interspersing real clips from the awards show, and using real statistics like how many awards Langley won and the records she broke.

But the social platform X flagged it as AI, and it appears nowhere on Tritt's official social media accounts. Nor can it be traced to any official interview or source.

Plus, a critical claim from the video is plainly incorrect: While Swift did get significant camera time as she returned to the CMA Awards for her first performance since 2013, Langley also got a lot of the focus too: As a winner, a performer and when cameras panned over to her spot in the crowd.

As of Sunday (Nov. 22), Tritt hasn't addressed the video circulating on social media. But he does have a October 2025 post pinned to the top of his X page warning against AI-generated content.

Why Did The AI Video of Travis Tritt Supposedly Blasting the CMA Awards Fool So Many People?

Fake videos that appear to feature country stars are pretty commonplace in 2026. Actually, after the CMAs, another fake video also circulated, purporting to show Jason Aldean making arguments similar to the video that featured Travis Tritt.

But the Tritt video was especially sneaky. Even Variety journalist Chris Wilman admitted that it briefly fooled him.

In part, that's because the AI video made an argument that's similar to one Tritt actually made a decade ago.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images

Back in 2016, Tritt publicly criticized the CMAs for including Beyoncé on their show. Beyoncé peformed her song "Daddy Lessons" with the Chicks, in a moment that also marked the Chicks' return to the awards show after years of being on the outs with the country music mainstream.

On X (then known as Twitter), Tritt said he was "insulted that the CMA thinks we have to have a pop artist on our awards show to appeal to big crowds."

"Apparently, the CMA thinks Beyoncé is as relevant to country music as Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette or Patsy Cline," he continued as part of a string of additional statements. "I'll tell you why! Because the CMA folks don't think country music is strong enough to stand on its own."

As the saying goes, the most convincing lies have a little bit of truth to them.

Read More: See Photos of All Four of Ella Langley's 2026 CMAs Outfits!

Tritt does indeed have a track record of speaking out when he thinks country music institutions are incorporating a little too much pop into their awards shows.

However, when it comes to this specific year and awards show, Tritt has not expressed any thoughts on Taylor Swift getting too much air time or Ella Langley not enough. The video is 100 percent baloney.