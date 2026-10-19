Ella Langley’s “Bottom of Your Boots” takes a phrase about unconditional love that she learned from her dad and turns it into something anyone who’s ever wanted to know where they stand in a relationship can understand.

The song, featured on her Dandelion album, is about wanting more than sweet talk and mixed signals. Langley wants a love that’s honest, all-in and built to last.

Sometimes, the hardest part of a relationship isn’t falling in love. It’s figuring out whether the other person is willing to love you with the same certainty.

What Is 'Bottom of Your Boots' About?

Langley got the song’s title from her father, who offered her encouragement during a difficult week.

Read More: Ella Langley’s ‘Somethin’ Simple’ Is for Anyone Trying to Figure Out Their Next Chapter [Lyrics]

He told her, “I love you from the bottom of my boots to the top of my hat,” and she immediately recognized a song idea in the phrase.

That kind of love is the standard she brings to a romantic relationship in the song, too. She isn’t interested in affection that only shows up when it’s convenient or feelings that never quite make it into words.

“If you're gonna love me, lay it on the table / Tell me how you really feel, give it a label,” she sings, making it clear that she wants honesty instead of guessing games.

Read More: Ella Langley’s ‘I Blame the Bar’ Is for Anyone Who Blames the Wrong Thing for Heartbreak [Lyrics]

It’s a feeling many people know: wanting someone to stop keeping things vague and finally say what they mean.

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“Bottom of Your Boots” is a reminder that asking for clarity isn’t asking for too much. If someone says they love you, you deserve to know what that love means — and whether they’re ready to stand behind it.

'Bottom of Your Boots' Lyrics :

Your boots by the bed, my head on your shoulder

I'm thinking it's love and I'm thinking it sober

Boy, if your heart's a revolving door

Yeah, that's alright but I'm looking for more, yeah

If you're gonna love me, lay it on the table

Tell me how you really feel, give it a label

If you're gonna hold me, don't just hold me all night

Better hold me like you wanna hold me for the rest of your life

If you're gonna love me, better love me to the moon and back

From the bottom of your boots to the top of your hat

Blame it on you, not on some bourbon

The things that you're saying behind closed curtains

Go on and leave me 'fore it really hurts

If you don't mean it with those three words

If you're gonna love me, lay it on the table

Tell me how you really feel, give it a label

If you're gonna hold me, don't just hold me all night

Better hold me like you wanna hold me for the rest of your life

If you're gonna love me, better love me to the moon and back

From the bottom of your boots to the top of your hat

Ooh-ooh, oh, I'm fallin', fallin', fallin' fast for

You, oh, darlin', darlin', darlin'

If you're gonna love me, lay it on the table

Tell me how you really feel, give it a label

If you're gonna hold me, don't just hold me all night

Better hold me like you wanna hold me for the rest of your life

If you're gonna love me, better love me to the moon and back

From the bottom of your boots to the top of your hat

The bottom of your boots to the top of your hat

Yeah, babe, just like that