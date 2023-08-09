The Combs family is growing quickly, as Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child soon. The pair have yet to revel a name, but this have shared baby No. 2 will be another boy.

This week, Nicole took to social media to share some new maternity photos. Photographer Angelina Olivia captured the couple and their son Tex Lawrence, 1, in a sunflower field.

"The center of my world," Nicole writes in the caption.

The Combs brood were photographed in the midst of towering blooms: Nicole glows in an off-the-shoulder white maxi dress with soft curls in her hair. Tex is seen in brown shorts and a blue top, while Combs wears khaki pants with a black polo and — much to Nicole's dismay — his phone on display in his pocket.

"plz ignore @lukecombs phone in his pocket," the soon-to-be mom of two types in the comments.

Other snaps show the couple navigating the sunflowers hand-in-hand and a sweet pic of Combs holding Tex in the air as he plants a big kiss on his cheek.

The real creme de la creme comes at the end of the carousel, in a photo that shows Combs cradling his own non-pregnant belly while Nicole and Tex stare off into the distance.

The maternity shoot is just the next step in making way for baby — Nicole recently had an elegant baby sprinkle with thrown in her honor.

The Combs family first announced they were expecting another baby boy in March when they declared they were "joining the 2 under 2 club." Baby Combs No. 2 is expected to arrive sometime in September.

The "Love You Anyway" singer is in the midst of his World Tour and is scheduled to be in Australia in August. If all goes according to plan, he will be home for close to a month when his second son arrives. Should the baby come early, Nicole says Luke doesn't plan on canceling any shows to come home.