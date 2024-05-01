Top 40 Country Songs for May 2024 [Power Rankings]

The Top 40 Country Songs list for May 2024 features three names you never connected to country music before this year.

Beyonce remains in the Top 5 with "Texas Hold 'Em," but that hit has been passed by Shaboozey, who has the No. 1 song in country as May begins. "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" came out of nowhere and dang near debuted on top of this monthly list.

Additionally, a viral hit by Dasha slots in at No. 5. Of the three, she's the only one getting significant airplay, thanks in part to a featured performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

The rest of the list features familiar hitmakers, newcomers and legends. Scroll down to find your favorite songs, and click to listen.

As always, the May 2024 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for May 2024:

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” (3)

Morgan Wallen Feat. Ernest, “Cowgirls” (9)

Drew Baldridge, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” (16)

Bubbling Under:

Riley Green, "Damn Good Day to Leave"

Kassi Ashton, "Called Crazy"

Cole Swindell, "Forever to Me"

Top 5 Country Songs of May 2024:

1. Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (+2) — Lainey Wilson is close to another No. 1 on the country radio airplay charts.

2. Jelly Roll, “Halfway to Hell” (+6) — Jelly Roll's latest single comes amid hope for an Entertainer of the Year win at the 2024 ACM Awards.

3. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey's viral hit topped the Hot Country Songs chart in just weeks time! (No. 1 sales and No. 1 streaming)

4. Beyonce, “Texas Hold ‘Em” (-2) — "Texas Hold 'Em" is no longer being promoted to country radio but it's holding Top 5 sales and streaming slots.

5. Dasha, “Austin” (+5) — Three of the five songs on this haven't cracked the Top 20 on airplay charts, including this fast-rising debut from Dasha.

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late” (-)

7. Bailey Zimmerman, “Where It Ends” (+4)

8. Kenny Chesney, “Take Her Home” (-1)

9. Morgan Wallen Feat. Ernest, “Cowgirls”

10. Bryan Martin, “We Ride” (+6)

11. Ashley Cooke, “Your Place” (-2)

12. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” (+5)

13. Scotty McCreery, “Cab in a Solo” (+3)

14. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now” (+1)

15. Dustin Lynch Feat. Jelly Roll, “Chevrolet” (+5)

16. Drew Baldridge, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter”

17. Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (+1)

18. Cody Johnson, “Dirt Cheap” (+15)

19. Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now” (+10)

20. Lee Brice Feat. Hailey Whitters and Nate Smith, “Drinkin’ Buddies”

21. Carly Pearce Feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (+3)

22. Zach Top, “Sounds Like the Radio” (+8)

23. Nate Smith, “Bulletproof” (-2)

24. Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country” (-2)

25. Tim McGraw, “One Bad Habit” (+7)

26. Keith Urban, “Messed Up as Me” (+1)

27. Garth Brooks & Ronnie Dunn, “Rodeo Man” (-1)

28. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty”

29. Dierks Bentley, “American Girl” (+11)

30. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)” (+5)

31. Chase Matthew, “Love You Again” (+3)

32. Chris Janson, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get”

33. Dillon Carmichael, “Drinking’ Problems” (+5)

34. Zac Brown Band, “Tie Up” (-11)

35. Dan + Shay, “Bigger Houses” (+1)

36. Brett Young, “Dance With You” (+3)

37. Justin Moore, “This Is My Dirt” (+6)

38. Parmalee, “Gonna Love You” (-1)

39. Luke Bryan, “Love You, Miss You, Mean It”

40. George Birge, “Cowboy Songs”