Blake Shelton is on the verge of his first solo No. 1 radio hit in six years, so it stands to reason he's competing for this monthly Top 40 list's top spot, as well.

"Texas" has got some stiff competition, however: Major album releases from Morgan Wallen and Eric Church include songs fans can't get enough of. Then, there's the slow burn of Zach Top, who has a strong case for No. 1 in May 2025.

Riley Green, Megan Moroney, Ella Langley and Shaboozey are a few relative newcomers quickly rising up through the Top 40. Vets like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts can be found, too.

As always, the May 2025 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for May 2025:

Morgan Wallen & Post Malone, “I Ain’t Coming Back” (5)

Eric Church, "Hands of Time" (14)

Russell Dickerson, "Happen to Me" (15)

Bubbling Under:

Parmalee, “Cowgirl”

Brandon Lake (Feat. Jelly Roll), “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — NO. 1 IN SALES!

Lee Brice, “Cry”

Top 5 Country Songs of April 2025:

1. Morgan Wallen, “I’m the Problem” (-) — The title track to Morgan Wallen's new album is the No. 1 radio song to begin May. It's also Top 5 sales and streaming. — NEW I'M THE PROBLEM ALBUM OUT MAY 16!

2. Zach Top, “I Never Lie” (+1) — Look for the ACM New Male Artist of the Year to perform at the ACM Awards in May.

3. Blake Shelton, “Texas” (+2) — Blake Shelton is very close to having his first No. 1 solo hit since "God's Country." — NEW FOR RECREATIONAL USE ONLY ALBUM OUT MAY 9!

4. Riley Green, “Worst Way” (+7) — A steamy music video is helping Riley Green's "Worst Way" zoom up radio charts. It's also cracking sales and streaming charts to begin May.

5. Morgan Wallen & Post Malone, “I Ain’t Coming Back” — Find this new duet between the men on Wallen's upcoming album. — NO. 2 STREAMING, NO. 1 SALES!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?” (+8)

7. Drew Baldridge, “Tough People” (+10)

8. Morgan Wallen, “Just in Case” (-6)

9. Ella Langley, “Weren’t for the Wind” (+10)

10. Shaboozey, “Good News” (-2)

11. Jason Aldean, “Whiskey Drink” (+17)

12. Jelly Roll, “Liar”

13. Kane Brown, “Backseat Driver” (+2)

14. Eric Church, “Hands of Time” — NEW EVANGELINE VS. THE MACHINE ALBUM OUT MAY 2!

15. Russell Dickerson, “Happen to Me”

16. Old Dominion, “Coming Home” (+6)

17. Hardy, “Favorite Country Song” — NEW COUNTRY! ALBUM OUT MAY 2!

18. Thomas Rhett, “After All the Bars Are Closed”

19. Sam Barber (Feat. Avery Anna), “Indigo”

20. Cole Swindell, “Forever to Me” (-4)

21. Corey Kent, “This Heart” (+6)

22. Tucker Wetmore, “3,2,1”

23. Jackson Dean, “Heavens to Betsy” (+8)

24. Luke Bryan, “Country Song Came On”

25. Jon Pardi, “Friday Night Heartbreaker” (-2)

26. Carly Pearce, “Truck on Fire” (-2)

27. Rascal Flatts & the Jonas Brothers, “I Dare You”

28. Dierks Bentley, “She Hates Me”

29. Bailey Zimmerman, “Holy Smokes” (-8)

30. Sam Hunt, “Country House” (-5)

31. Jelly Roll, “Heart of Stone”

32. Nate Smith, “Fix What You Didn’t Break” (-)

33. Josh Ross, “Single Again” (+4)

34. Tyler Hubbard, “Park” (-8)

35. Keith Urban, “Straight Line”

36. Parker McCollum, “What Kinda Man” (+4)

37. Miranda Lambert, “Run”

38. Ernest, “Would If I Could”

39. Hudson Westbrook, “House Again”

40. Jordan Davis, “Bar None”