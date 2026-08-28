The world is mourning the loss of Dolly Parton after she died at the age of 80 on Tuesday (Aug. 25).

News broke regarding Dolly Parton's death on Aug. 25

The country veteran had been dealing with health issues, and it had been months since her last public appearance

Reports say she had a brief battle with cancer prior to her passing

She died at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville, surrounded by loved ones

How Fans Are Paying Tribute to Dolly Parton

Parton was a mainstay not just in country music, but pop culture as a whole.

In addition to her music, the country hitmaker was known for her philanthropy projects, her business ventures and her generosity.

She was also so darn lovable.

It's no wonder fans have been trying to find ways to honor her life, but also to say thank you.

The announcement regarding Parton's death gave a little insight to her burial plans.

She requested "a small, private service" with just her immediate family, but fans are encouraged to share tributes on social media using her tag @dollyparton as well as make donations to her Imagination Library.

READ MORE: See Inside Dolly Parton's Down-Home California Cabin

Many have made the trip to Parton's home in Brentwood, Tenn., to leave flowers and other gifts at her gate.

As of Friday (Aug. 28), the iron gate was flooded with flowers, balloons, cards and even some drawings in honor of the country veteran.

Adison Haager/TSM Adison Haager/TSM

The same has been happening around the nation, with fans finding places to leave their gifts for Parton.

That includes her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the Nashville Walk of Fame, Dollywood and pretty much anywhere else you can find a statue or mural of her.

President Trump ordered flags to fly at half-staff across the nation, and many notable buildings and landmarks opted to light up pink in honor of Parton.

The Empire State Building in New York City lit up pink on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 9:25PM ET as a nod to her song "9 to 5," while Reunion Tower in Dallas, Texas, and the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in Nashville also put their pink on.

Here are photos of tributes across the nation for the indelible Dolly Parton.